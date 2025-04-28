Northstrive Biosciences Co-Founder Featured On Bear Bull Traders Following Announcement Of Positive FDA Response Supporting Submission Of IND For EL-22 Phase 2 Clinical Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northstrive Biosciences Inc. (“Northstrive”), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (the“Company,”“PMGC,”“we,” or“our”), is proud to announce that Co-Founder Deniel Mero was recently featured in an exclusive interview hosted by Bear Bull Traders, a leading global online stock trading community for professional and aspiring traders.

During the interview, Mr. Mero discussed Northstrive's recent milestone: receiving preliminary meeting responses from the FDA regarding Northstrive's nonclinical studies and clinical development plans for EL-22, administered in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. EL-22 is leveraging a myostatin-engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Bear Bull Traders is a respected trading education platform founded by bestselling author Andrew Aziz. Along with its 595,000 YouTube subscribers, Bear Bull Traders has an extensive network of over 7,000 active members and 100,000 newsletter subscribers worldwide, Bear Bull Traders offers a dynamic environment for traders through expert mentorship, live trading rooms, educational courses, and a vibrant, supportive community.

“We are honored to share our story with the Bear Bull Traders community, that, like Northstrive, is committed to leveraging innovation,” said Deniel Mero, Co-founder of Northstrive Biosciences.“We believe the FDA responses encourage a path forward for filing an IND application to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial in overweight or obese patients; addressing one of obesity's biggest unmet needs.”

The full interview featuring Deniel Mero can be viewed here.

About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. Currently, our portfolio consists of three wholly owned subsidiaries: Northstrive Biosciences Inc., PMGC Research Inc., and PMGC Capital LLC. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

About Bear Bull Traders

Bear Bull Traders is an international trading education community founded in 2015 by Andrew Aziz. With over 100,000 members globally, Bear Bull Traders offers comprehensive education, expert mentorship, and community support to empower traders toward success in financial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

