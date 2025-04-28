Dental Sterilization Market Size To Hit USD 3.30 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, Dental Sterilization Market Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Infection Control solutions and Sterilization Technology Innovations. Austin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Sterilization Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Dental Sterilization Market stood at USD 1.54 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 3.30 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.86% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. This development is fueled primarily by expanding knowledge of infection control processes, strict regulations for sterilization requirements, and better sterilization technologies. Besides, mounting cases of dental infections and sterilization-based treatments, and an expanding global interest in healthcare safety are propelling market expansion.

U.S. Market Overview: The U.S. Dental Sterilization Market was worth USD 0.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 0.90 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.23% over the forecast period. The U.S. market is aided by a strong healthcare infrastructure, rising dental procedures, and stringent regulatory guidelines for infection control. Market Overview: The Dental Sterilization Market has been experiencing high growth because of growing awareness about the significance of infection control in dental hospitals and clinics. With the increasing number of dental procedures being undertaken across the world, the market for sterilization solutions is expanding. Due to the rising necessity to avoid cross-contamination and protect patients, sterilization has become a part of dental care. Strict regulations over sterilization processes and safety measures have also helped the market grow considerably. In recent times, technological innovation has also been pivotal in improving sterilization techniques, making them more productive and efficient. High-speed sterilizers, automated sterilization units, and high-tech sterilization products are changing the face of dental care. Of specific note is the dental sterilization business, which is being favored by the steady uptake of automated systems, which are capable of providing faster, more efficient, and greater-volume processing. The increasing demand for single-use instruments is also increasing the demand for sterilization services since these instruments need to be disposed of once they are used. Key Dental Sterilization Companies Profiled in the Report

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC – IMS Cassette System, Ultrasonic Cleaner, Sterilization Wraps

Dentsply Sirona – DAC Universal, DAC Professional, Intego Sterilization Center

Midmark Corporation – M11 Steam Sterilizer, M9 Sterilizer, Sterilizer Data Logger

MATACHANA – S100 Series Sterilizers, 21E Series Steam Sterilizers

W&H Dentalwerk – Lisa Sterilizer, Lara Sterilizer, Lexa Plus Sterilizer

Nakanishi Inc. – iClave mini, iClave plus

SciCan Ltd. – STATIM Cassette Autoclave, BRAVO Chamber Autoclave

Getinge – Quadro Sterilizer, GSS67H Steam Sterilizer

Tuttnauer U.S.A. Co., Ltd. – EZ9Plus, T-Edge Autoclave, 3870EA Autoclave Mocom (part of Cefla Group) – B Classic Autoclave, B Futura Autoclave, Millennium B+ Dental Sterilization Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.54 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.86% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

By Product:

In 2023, the instruments segment dominated the dental sterilization market with a leading revenue share of 69.2%. Instruments are used in almost all dental procedures and therefore necessitate strict sterilization to ensure safety and avoid infections. The high demand for sterilization in routine dental practice and the need to maintain hygiene levels for reusable instruments drive the dominance of this segment.

The consumables and accessories segment, however, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. With disposable and single-use sterilization products becoming increasingly popular, the demand for consumables like sterilization pouches, wraps, and indicator strips is anticipated to grow. The segment is expected to grow strongly due to the increasing demand for disposable products that provide convenience and eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.

By End Use:

Dental clinics led the market in 2023 with a commanding revenue share of 64.9%. This is fueled by the high volume of dental procedures performed in these clinics, where infection control is a major concern. The continued rise in dental visits and procedures, especially those involving invasive methods, directly translates to the high demand for sterilization equipment and supplies in dental clinics.

The hospital segment is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period as a result of a growing number of dental surgeries being conducted in hospitals. As hospitals increase their dental care facilities and invest in sterilization technologies, the demand for sterilization equipment within these facilities will keep increasing.

Dental Sterilization Market Segmentation

Dental Sterilization Market Segmentation

By Product



Instruments Consumables and Accessories

By End Use



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Dental Laboratories

Recent Developments:



Kerr Dental launched the new SimpliCut line of pre-sterilized, single-patient use diamond burs in February 2024. The launch of this product seeks to increase clinical efficiency by reducing post-use cleaning and sterilization procedures, guaranteeing increased patient safety standards. W&H has in November 2023 added to its North American hygiene range with the release of the Lexa Plus Class B sterilizer and Assistina One maintenance unit. These releases provide faster sterilization cycles, enhanced traceability, and the fastest handpiece maintenance in its category, responding to increased demand for effective infection control in dental clinics.

Regional Analysis:

North America led the dental sterilization market in 2023 with the highest market share because the region boasts a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a rigorous set of regulatory standards. The U.S. has experienced generalized use of sterilization products in dental clinics and hospitals backed by government regulation that guarantees the safety and cleanliness of dental treatments. North America also has several significant market players, such as Steris and Midmark, further accelerating the region's market leadership.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth between 2024 and 2032 due to growing awareness of infection control practices, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing dental care services in nations such as China and India. The increased number of dental practitioners and the growing incidence of dental diseases are contributing factors to the region's fast market growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Frequency of Dental Procedures Requiring Sterilization (2023)

5.2 Installed Base and Procurement Trends of Dental Sterilization Equipment (2020–2032)

5.3 Compliance with Infection Control Guidelines (2023), by Region

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Dental Infrastructure (2023), by Region and Payer Type (Government, Private, Out-of-Pocket)

5.5 Equipment Replacement Cycles and Maintenance Costs (Annual Averages)

5.6 Adoption of Automated Sterilization Solutions (2020–2025)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Dental Sterilization Market by Product

8. Dental Sterilization Market by End Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

