Novacharge And Charge Rigs To Showcase The FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Charger Line At ACT Expo 2025

Innovative, All-Electric Mobile Charging Series Returns to the Spotlight at Booth #5827

- Oscar Rodriguez, CEO- NovaCHARGEORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NovaCHARGE , a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, is proud to announce the feature presentation of the FLEXX Series Mobile DC Fast Chargers at ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California. Following a dynamic debut at EVCS Expo, NovaCHARGE invites attendees to experience the Flexx 120 model up close at Booth #5827.The FLEXX Series is designed to deliver fully mobile, high-output DC charging without a generator, providing safe, clean energy in any environment- indoor or outdoor, urban or remote. Engineered for flexibility and resilience, all models feature a sleek design with rugged capabilities, including towable trailer systems, IP54 weather resistance, and quiet operation under 65 dB.This is the solution municipalities and electric fleets have been waiting for- a powerful, mobile EV charger capable of stepping in during infrastructure failures, extreme weather conditions, or operational challenges. Whether supporting emergency response, temporary fleet operations, or remote charging needs, the FLEXX line is redefining mobile energy access.Flexx:.Onboard Battery: 120, 200 & 300 kWh available.Lightweight, nimble-perfect for roadside assistance and pop-up charging stations.CCS1, OCPP integration, 12.1” touchscreen, and multi-mode recharging.Supports multiple rapid charging sessions per deployment.Suited for fleet yards during grid upgrades or emergency staging zones.Handles high demand charging tasks for buses, trucks, or major construction sites.Best fit for transit hubs, emergency relief operations, and outdoor festivalsIdeal Use Cases Include:.Municipal emergency response during extreme weather events, ensuring stranded EV drivers have immediate access to power where fixed infrastructure may be compromised..Electric fleet operations in need of rapid, on-demand charging for vehicle recovery, remote maintenance hubs, or temporary expansions.Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE, had this to say about this pioneering new hardware,“Flexx isn't just a charger-it's an energy deployment system built for resilience. It keeps cities and fleets moving even in times of crisis.” Paul Boes, CEO of Charge Rigs will be on-site at ACT Expo to personally discuss how the Flexx line is revolutionizing mobile charging.Those who missed the Flexx's EVCS Expo debut are encouraged to stop by Booth 5827 for a hands-on look and in-depth demo with the NovaCHARGE team.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, focused on building reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging networks. With over 16 years serving a diverse range of major customers, including Charge Point Operators (CPOs), electric utilities, fleet-scale providers, and commercial businesses; NovaCHARGE delivers the reliable open standards hardware, software and services customers need to drive the growth of the EV industry through interoperability. By prioritizing reliability and flexibility, NovaCHARGE ensures its customers that all deployed EV charging solutions to create high-performance charging networks that deliver a reliable high EV charging ROI.For more information about NovaCHARGE and its EV charging solutions, visit .

