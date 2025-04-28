Business Consultancy Challenges 'Broken Franchising Landscape' In The Philippines & Asia

The Art Of Franchising

Founding the consultancy group Art-of-Franchising, Aaron Yeo & team shine a light on how so many franchising consultants dramatically disadvantage their clients

- WayneSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - In founding the consultancy group Art-of-Franchising(AoF), Aaron Yeo and his team shine a light on how so many franchising consultants dramatically disadvantage their clients.Aaron shares,“There's no focus on the business model or if it really works. All they want is to sell the franchise, regardless of whether or not it's actually sustainable. In a sense, most consultants just write the operation's manual, draw up the legal agreements, create a simple franchise package - and then pass it on to the client and hope for the best.”Aaron points out how, rather than creating evergreen franchise-sales funnels for the franchise, consultants push franchisors to work with a franchise brokerage company.“But let's say the broker already has ten food and beverage clients on hand. When a potential franchisee comes along, the broker simply sells the one that offers the highest commission. It's giving someone a fish rather than teaching them to fish.”Art-of-Franchising provides an alternative model specifically tailored to prospective franchisors in the Philippines market. Backed by their industry-partners, over 1000 franchise companies across Asia (predominantly in Singapore) have worked with Aaron and his Singapore co-founders, Wayne Yia and Edmund Chan, and some of them have gone on to become MNCs or even listed companies.Wayne explains,“Our take is that franchising is the start of a new business chapter. Businesses must look closely at what's required to be profitable, scalable, and investable in the long run. They must have an eye for how they're going to mature as a company.”With this priority guiding their approach, Aaron's group (AoF) avoids a one-size-fits-all, plug-and-play model. Instead, they take the time to understand each business as a distinct entity, tailoring strategies to its industry and market dynamics. As the franchise takes shape, AoF offers continuous support-advising, mentoring, and even facilitating connections with potential investors for qualifying franchises.This personalized attention represents a true investment in the growth and success of the franchise. While most Philippines franchise consultants charge a ballpark figure of 30,000 USD for a franchise development program with limited scope, AoF charges less than half of this amount - just to cover base costs - while doing more for the client.All other revenue for Art-of-Franchising comes in the form of a profit-sharing arrangement once the client is able to sell their franchise package.“We invest our own profits into promising franchisees and only recoup our investment when the client gets franchisees onboard,” says Edmund.“We put our own skin in the game with the clientele we work with. This keeps us fully accountable. If the franchise doesn't make money - we don't make money.”Wayne emphasizes how, in reality, without working closely with clients one-on-one and developing a customized expansion strategy, a franchise will struggle to get off the ground.“At most, you'll have the foundation for a two or three-story house - but nothing that can become a skyscraper.” He cites Robert Purvin, author of“The Franchise Fraud,” who illuminates how emerging franchises tend to falter because an original concept that might have worked in a small-business context doesn't always scale without rigorous rethinking and retooling. This is particularly true when a fledging franchise is going up against the experience and deep pockets of mature franchises in the market.Art-of-Franchising understands the inherent hurdles and works directly with prospective franchisors to confront them head-on. The partnership model gives newer businesses an opportunity to partner up with the AoF and take control of their future, even without massive capital. Typically, companies that cannot afford to pay high franchising fees might resort to creating their own franchise programs, which ultimately fail. Notably, AoF even offers a pro bono program to help qualified clients, as Aaron says,“literally for free.”“In reality, we can only accommodate two or three franchise clients monthly,” Edmund continues.“While other franchise consultants are happy to take on as many as they can, we customize a dominant, scalable franchise business model-one that's strategically designed to thrive even without deep financial resources. And by pairing it with a high-converting sales funnel, we empower our clients to attract new franchisees independently, without ongoing reliance on our support, ensuring sustainable growth well into the future."Aaron, Wayne, and Edmund are dedicated to forging long-term partnerships that will revolutionize the franchising landscape. While their focus is on the Philippines, they also welcome aspiring companies across Asia who face similar franchising challenges and resonate with their Art-of-Franchising approach and forge partnerships for a stronger, scalable future for the region. You can reach the team through { website } or contact them at { email }.

Aaron Yeo

Eccelerate Pte Ltd

+65 8520 7898

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.