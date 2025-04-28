Le Méridien Khao Lak Wins Best Outdoor Beach Wedding Venue At DEVA 2025 By IIWC

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa has been recognised at the Distinguished Event Venue Awards (DEVA). We have proudly received the award for Best Wedding Venue - Outdoor - Sea Beach at the DEVA 2025 by IIWC

Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa wins Best Outdoor Beach Wedding Venue at DEVA 2025! Thank you to our team and supporters for making this achievement possible.

KHAO LAK, THAILAND, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Khao Lak, Thailand - April 28, 2025 - Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa is proud to announce its latest recognition at the prestigious Distinguished Event Venue Awards (DEVA), having been named Best Wedding Venue – Outdoor – Sea Beach at DEVA 2025 by the International Indian Wedding Congress (IIWC).Celebrated for its transparent and democratic voting process, DEVA honors the world's leading venues, hotels, and tourism boards based on votes from wedding agencies across the globe."This award is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our entire team," said Suyash Kumar, General Manager. "It inspires us to continue exceeding expectations and to further elevate our wedding offerings, creating even more unforgettable celebrations by the beach."At the heart of this success is Le Méridien Khao Lak's team of Indian wedding specialists - seasoned experts who seamlessly bring authentic traditions to life, ensuring every celebration is vibrant, meaningful, and flawlessly executed.Winning the Best Wedding Venue category reinforces the resort's commitment to excellence and innovation. Looking ahead, Le Méridien Khao Lak aims to build on this momentum by exploring new opportunities for growth and crafting even more extraordinary experiences for couples and their families in its breathtaking beachfront setting.A heartfelt thank you to all our supporters and partners worldwide who have been part of this incredible journey.For more information, please visit

Jehan Abindan (Marketing Manager)

Le Meridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.