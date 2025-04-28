Pakistan Cries If We Stop Or Even Release Water: Haryana Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij said on Monday that its "Pakistan's fate to cry. It cries if we stop the water and it cries even if we release the water".

"This is our water, we can use it in any way we want."

He cornered the previous Congress government and said that in 1960 some of "our pro-Pakistan leaders signed this treaty to benefit Pakistan without taking care of India. But now the Prime Minister of the country is Narendra Modi and PM Narendra Modi does only that which benefits India".

On April 24, India announced that it would downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan over an attack by terrorists.

Minister Vij told the media that after "India cancelled the Indus Water Treaty, the water going to Pakistan was stopped, after which there was a lot of hue and cry in Pakistan about it, but now when the water has been released, Pakistan is still making a lot of hue and cry on this issue".

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme and assured the countrymen that this massacre will be avenged at any cost.

Minister Vij added that ever since this incident happened in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi has been giving his message in clear terms and whatever he says he does it and he has done it.

The Minister said that the whole country also "believes that if PM Modi is saying something he will definitely do it and now when he will do it, the time will tell. And when that time comes, the world will see what will happen with Pakistan".

"Indians were not shot in Pahalgam, they shot Hindus because they want to bridge the gap between Hindus and Muslims," he added.

Reacting to the manner in which Hindus were selectively shot in Pahalgam after asking about their religion and caste, he said the terrorists only want Hindus and Muslims to be separated, so they asked each one's name and even made them remove their clothes to verify who the Hindu was and they shot only Hindus.