Papal Conclave To Elect Successor Of Pope Francis To Begin On May 7, Vatican Announces
Over 130 cardinals will be able to vote for a successor for Francis, and a two-thirds majority is needed to elect the new head of the Roman Catholic Church, as per reports.
The announcement follows the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, which attracted world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners to the Vatican to honour the late pontiff.
