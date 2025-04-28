Russia Declares Full Ceasefire In Ukraine From May 8 To 10 To Celebrate WWII Victory Day
The truce will start at 0000 on May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on“humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9.
It comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine's mobilization effort.
