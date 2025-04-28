403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deliveroo Kuwait Partners with the International Coaching Federation to Host Exclusive Wellbeing Workshop
(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo Kuwait has partnered with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) – Kuwait Chapter to host a unique wellbeing workshop at Burj Alshaya on April 24th, 2025, aimed at fostering personal growth, professional development, and mental wellbeing. The session, led by internationally recognized Executive, Leadership, and wellbeing Coach Dr. Zeina Al-Aswad, brought together Deliveroo employees, and members of the wider community.
As part of Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to fostering workplace wellbeing and empowering its people, the 90-minute interactive session equipped attendees with practical tools to elevate self-awareness, resilience, and leadership effectiveness—both personally and professionally.
Key topics covered during the session included:
The strategic impact of wellbeing on team performance
An introduction to the PERMAH model for cultivating a thriving workplace
Identifying personal and leadership wellbeing strengths
Building resilience and promoting psychological safety within teams
Driving employee engagement through strengths-based leadership
“At Deliveroo, we believe that our people are our greatest strength. Partnering with a globally recognized organization like ICF is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the holistic development of our teams and extending that impact to our broader community,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “This session with Dr. Zeina marks an exciting milestone in our wellbeing journey and reinforces the importance we place on mental wellbeing, purpose-driven leadership, and community connection.”
ICF Kuwait Chapter is a vibrant part of a prestigious global network dedicated to advancing the coaching profession and committed to setting high standards, providing independent certification, and cultivating a thriving community of credentialed coaches.
As part of Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to fostering workplace wellbeing and empowering its people, the 90-minute interactive session equipped attendees with practical tools to elevate self-awareness, resilience, and leadership effectiveness—both personally and professionally.
Key topics covered during the session included:
The strategic impact of wellbeing on team performance
An introduction to the PERMAH model for cultivating a thriving workplace
Identifying personal and leadership wellbeing strengths
Building resilience and promoting psychological safety within teams
Driving employee engagement through strengths-based leadership
“At Deliveroo, we believe that our people are our greatest strength. Partnering with a globally recognized organization like ICF is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the holistic development of our teams and extending that impact to our broader community,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “This session with Dr. Zeina marks an exciting milestone in our wellbeing journey and reinforces the importance we place on mental wellbeing, purpose-driven leadership, and community connection.”
ICF Kuwait Chapter is a vibrant part of a prestigious global network dedicated to advancing the coaching profession and committed to setting high standards, providing independent certification, and cultivating a thriving community of credentialed coaches.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment