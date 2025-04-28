Over 95% Of Drones Used By Ukrainian Forces Domestically Produced Defense Official

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 95% of the drones currently used by Ukraine's Defense Forces on the front lines are produced domestically.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Valerii Churkin, wrote this in a column published on the Interfax-Ukraine website, Ukrinform reports.

"In the unmanned systems sector, we have made a major breakthrough. Over 95% of the UAVs currently in use on the front lines are Ukrainian-made," Churkin said.

To illustrate the pace of domestic drone development, he noted that "in 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry approved more than 330 new models of domestically produced unmanned systems (both UAVs and unmanned ground vehicles) for use. The year before, there were 75 models."

According to him, the strategic emphasis on drones was made due to the unequal balance of forces in terms of manpower, artillery, and equipment. The development of domestic military technologies became Ukraine's asymmetric response to the enemy's overwhelming advantage.

Photo: Chornyi Lis Brigade