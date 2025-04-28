Russian Strike On Kyiv On April 24: Man Dies In Hospital, Death Toll Rises To 13

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The death toll from the large-scale Russian missile strike on Kyiv on April 24 has risen to 13.

Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, shared the update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A 45-year-old man has just died in the hospital from burns sustained during the enemy attack on April 24. He is survived by a minor daughter and a 6-year-old adopted grandson. Their house was completely destroyed," Tkachenko stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack, which targeted six districts of the capital on the night of April 24, caused significant damage and destruction, with Sviatoshynskyi district suffering the most.

Initially, 12 deaths were reported, along with around 100 injuries, including at least 12 children-the youngest being only one and a half years old.