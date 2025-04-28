Putin Announces 'Ceasefire' From May 8 To 11
This is reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty with reference to the Kremlin's statement, as reported by Ukrinform.
"By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side announces a truce from 00:00 on May 7–8 until 00:00 on May 10–11 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory," the report says.
All combat operations will allegedly cease during this period.Read also: Kremlin preparing new fakes to discredit ceasefire talks – disinformation watchdog
The Kremlin further suggested that Ukraine "should follow the example."
As reported, Putin had announced a ceasefire for Easter on April 19, during which hostilities were meant to pause.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian troops violated the Easter ceasefire 2,935 times on Sunday alone.
