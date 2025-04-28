Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Announces 'Ceasefire' From May 8 To 11

Putin Announces 'Ceasefire' From May 8 To 11


2025-04-28 08:10:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a "truce" from May 8 to 11 to mark Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

This is reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty with reference to the Kremlin's statement, as reported by Ukrinform.

"By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side announces a truce from 00:00 on May 7–8 until 00:00 on May 10–11 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory," the report says.

All combat operations will allegedly cease during this period.

Read also: Kremlin preparing new fakes to discredit ceasefire talks – disinformation watchdog

The Kremlin further suggested that Ukraine "should follow the example."

As reported, Putin had announced a ceasefire for Easter on April 19, during which hostilities were meant to pause.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russian troops violated the Easter ceasefire 2,935 times on Sunday alone.

MENAFN28042025000193011044ID1109480524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search