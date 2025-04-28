Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Must 'Choke' Russia To Make Putin Come To Negotiation Table Senator Kennedy

2025-04-28 08:10:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has backed out of every promise he made to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said this in an interview with Fox News , according to Ukrinform.

"Putin has reneged on every promise that he has made to President Trump. His latest proposal is, well, nothing. He wants to keep all the [Ukrainian] territory that he's taken," Kennedy said.

The senator suggested that the Kremlin leader believes the United States is afraid of him, adding that "he [Putin] has jacked around President Trump at every turn."

"He has disrespected our president. I don't think it's going to get any better until we make it clear to Mr. Putin that we are willing to turn him and his country into fish food," Kennedy said.

Read also: Trump wants Putin to stop shelling, sign deal

He also clarified that he was not talking about nuclear weapons or nuclear war, adding that he "would start with oil," from which Russia gets a third of its profit.

The senator also said that Washington needs to "choke" Russia, because "they're not going to come to the table otherwise."

"I want a settlement in Ukraine. We also have to ask Europe to do better. Europe's got to start paying its own bills," Kennedy said.

