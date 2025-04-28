Death Toll Rises To 7 In Wana Bazaar Bombing, Key Aman Committee Leaders Among Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The death toll from Monday's bombing at the Aman Committee office in Wana Bazaar, South Waziristan Lower, has risen to seven, with more than 16 others injured, officials confirmed.

Sources said the powerful explosion occurred during an important jirga underway at the office of Commander Saif-ur-Rehman, head of the Aman Committee.

Among those injured were Commander Saif-ur-Rehman himself and the head of the Shakai Tehsil Aman Committee, Commander Tehsil.

Immediately after the blast, local residents and security forces launched rescue operations, pulling the wounded from the rubble and shifting them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana after initial medical aid.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.