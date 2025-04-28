403
IAEA Experts To Hold Technical Talks In Tehran On Safeguards Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Iran announced that a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold technical talks in Tehran on Monday regarding issues including the topic of safeguards.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during his weekly press briefing that these technical talks come as a continuation of the discussions held last week in Tehran between Iranian officials and IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi.
Baghaei added that "it is important for us that the Agency carries out its technical duties away from political pressures."
Grossi had visited Tehran on April 17, and stated that any technical agreement between Iran and the US reached must be subject to verification by the Agency.
So far, Iran held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome, attended by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US envoy for Middle East Affairs Steven Witkoff. (end)
