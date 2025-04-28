Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye Denies Allegations Of Pressuring Hamas To Make Ceasefire Concessions


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Ministry, on Monday, denied Israeli occupation's reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is forcing Palestinian group Hamas to make concessions on ceasefire talks with Israel.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli responded to occupation media reports claiming Fidan forced Hamas to make concessions on the ceasefire talks during his meeting with Hamas officials in the Qatari capital of Doha on Sunday, saying it "does not reflect the truth,".
Fidan had met with Hamas' Shura Council Chief Mohammad Darwish to discuss humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and the ceasefire negotiations. (end)
