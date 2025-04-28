403
ICJ Begins Public Hearings on Israel's Obligations in Occupied Territories
(MENAFN) Public hearings commenced on Monday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to review Israel's responsibilities concerning its actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The hearings aim to address a request for an advisory opinion on "the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations, and third states in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory," as stated by the court earlier.
Representatives from 40 countries and four international organizations are anticipated to present oral arguments during the proceedings.
Participating nations include Turkey, Malaysia, South Africa, China, Russia, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
Key organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Arab League are also expected to contribute.
The hearings are being held at the Peace Palace, the headquarters of the ICJ, and are open to the public.
Israel, which is among the countries that submitted written statements, will not provide an oral submission during the proceedings.
In addition, Israel is facing a genocide case at the ICJ for its actions in the Gaza Strip, where over 52,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, and much of Gaza has been destroyed.
