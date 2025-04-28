Amir Affirms Inauguration Of Two Solar Power Projects Part Of Renewable Energy Transition
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the inauguration of two strategic solar power projects in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed comes within the framework of the country's plans to transition to renewable energy, diversify energy sources, and support strategic development projects.Read Also
In a post on his official account on X, Amir said that as part of plans to transition to renewable energy, HH inaugurated today two strategic solar power projects in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.
These plants are intended to help diversify the country's energy resources, support strategic development projects, and leverage the potential of low-carbon energy in sustainability plans and efforts to mitigate environmental impacts, the Amir added.
