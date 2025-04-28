Users Of Ridesharing Apps In Qatar Express Frustration Over Service Issues

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Riders across Qatar are growing increasingly frustrated with ridesharing services such as Uber, Badrgo, and others, voicing a litany of complaints, while drivers offer their own perspective on the matter.



'Cancellation requests'

A common grievance centers on drivers who accept ride requests but fail to show up or call the rider to ask for cancellation.

"Lately, it's been happening way too often. I request a ride, the driver accepts, and then just starts driving in the opposite direction or parks somewhere far from my pickup point," one frustrated rider shared. "I wait for a long time thinking they'll eventually head my way, but they never do. It's like they're just sitting there hoping I cancel."

Multiple users echo this sentiment, noting drivers either move away from them or stay parked at distant locations, often because they juggle multiple ridesharing apps to chase the highest fares.

"They instantly accept any ride request but leave you hanging in case a better one comes along," AbdulKader, a frequent rider says.

“In some instances, they call me to ask for cancellation or straight up pick up someone else who requested a ride with a 'better' app than I did and leave me there to cancel or look for another driver,” he added.

Cancellation policies only deepen the frustration.

When drivers don't budge, riders face fees for canceling, trapping them in a dilemma. In the case of Uber, users are charged a fee of QR 10 after offering few change driver requests.

"Some ride requests require cancellation fees that you have to pay, so I end up paying extra money for no ride and I waste a lot of time in the process," one rider explained.

Another recounted, "I had to pay a cancellation fee because the driver didn't move for 20 minutes. It's annoying, but Uber refunded me when I complained," adding on that some applications do have a complaint and refund system.

Beyond logistics, female riders report unsettling encounters, including unwanted calls or messages post-ride, with drivers asking for personal details. "It's invasive and makes me feel unsafe," said one woman rider, who uses the service to move between work and home. "I just want to get to my destination without worrying about harassment."

'Accessibility issues add another layer of discontent'

A resident from Comoro Islands recalled a distressing incident where an Uber driver refused to transport her son, who uses a wheelchair after leg surgery, claiming the car was too small, despite it matching her own vehicle, leaving them stranded outside a hospital.

Meanwhile, complaints about drivers taking unnecessarily long routes abound, inflating fares and stretching travel times.

"I've had drivers take me on a 20-minute detour for what should've been a 10-minute trip," shares Ahmed, a student who often moves between his university campus and Qatar National Library.

"It jacks up the price and wastes my time, and I am not sure whether they do this on purpose or due to ignorance of the city routes and lack of driving skills," he adds.

In-car tensions flare over music too, with one teenage rider lamenting, "I asked to connect my phone to play my playlist, but the driver refused and kept his radio on low."

His friends add to this,“Some drivers claim that they don't know how Bluetooth works in their car and refuse to let me help them get it connected. They think by doing this we would give up asking for music, while they often call their friends or even watch YouTube videos on their phones while driving.”

'Safety issues'

Safety concerns loom large, with reports of reckless driving rattling passengers.

"In some areas, drivers rush through traffic or speed like they don't care," a rider who frequents through Al Matar Qadeem area noted. "It's worse when you're not in a fancy neighborhood, they just assume no one's watching."

Other incidents amplify the unease, like one female rider's ordeal: "The driver parked unnecessarily close to an expensive car. When I opened the door, it bumped violently into the car's paintjob. Then the driver just left me there to deal with the owner."

And last but not least, hygiene problems add more frustration with the services, with riders recoiling at unpleasant odors.

"Often times, I end up getting into the stinkiest rides in Qatar booking through these apps. Somehow, I reach my home alive," shares one of many residents using the service on a daily basis.

'Drivers offer their own perspective'

In response to these sentiments, drivers insist they're not the only ones at fault, arguing that riders' complaints often stem from their own economic pressures and challenging passengers.

"I have to use all these apps at the same time and compare profit margins because the cost of living is rising, and I have a family to feed," one Pakistani driver explained.

"Riders can deal with the inconvenience of canceling a ride, but I can't afford to struggle for a living. It's incomparable."

This juggling act, some of them say, explains why they sometimes accept multiple rides, prioritizing the most lucrative ones.

"These guys are operating at least 2, sometimes 3 apps at once. They keep taking rides but only go to the customer with the highest tab," shares Mohammed, a frequent rider.

Drivers also face their own struggles with some passengers.

"Riders are unforgiving," one anonymous driver said.

"You pick them up, and they start shouting, trashing the car, and making unreasonable requests beyond the scope of my duties."

He later adds,“Who do you think spends hours and hundreds of Riyals cleaning his car instead of working to earn a living?”

Teenage riders also pose a particular headache, recounts another driver who chose to remain anonymous, "I've had groups of teens vaping and smoking or making a mess in my car. Some even try to behave indecently in public, and I'm left deciding whether to confront them or just end the ride for my own safety."

Music disputes cut both ways, too.

While riders complain about inflexible drivers, Haqeeq, a longtime driver for one of the popular apps counters, "A rider insisted I blast his music so loud I couldn't focus on the road. It's not just annoying, it's a safety issue."

Caught between demanding passengers and the need to earn, drivers feel the strain as keenly as riders feel the service's shortcomings.

As ridesharing remains a vital lifeline in Qatar's lively urban roads, the mounting complaints from both sides stresses a pressing need for moderation.