Biotin Xtreme Hair Care Redefines Natural Hair Growth Solutions With Salon-Crafted, Plant-Based Formulas


2025-04-28 08:01:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded by Steve and Becky Haymes, celebrated owners of Cuts Inc. salon in Atlanta and recognized by CBS News as "Best of Atlanta," the brand is rooted in over 30 years of hands-on experience helping clients combat thinning hair and hair loss. What began with pharmaceutical-grade solutions has evolved into a safer, more effective alternative-crafted from over 39 USP-grade botanical ingredients.

The standout feature? Biotin Xtreme's unique salon-formulated blends harness natural DHT blockers like saw palmetto, which has been clinically shown to increase hair count by 27% and hair density by 83%.* These powerful ingredients are combined with biotin, keratin, and jojoba to nourish the scalp, promote growth, and improve hair fullness-without the greasy residue common in traditional treatments.

"Our clients wanted something that worked without the trade-offs-no harsh chemicals, no build-up, just real results," says founder Steve Haymes. "That's why we went plant-based. And because we work with hair every day, we know what actually performs in real life-not just in a lab."

The product line includes a Biotin Shampoo , Biotin & Keratin Conditioner , and a multi-functional Biotin Hair Spray that also acts as a topical DHT Blocker. Every formula is sulfate-free, paraben-free, color-safe, and designed for all hair types-from fine and thinning to damaged or chemically treated.

Available online via Shopify, Walmart , Amazon , and eBay , Biotin Xtreme Hair Care is tapping into the growing demand for effective, natural solutions that deliver salon-quality results at home.

