Arch Amenities Group Appoints Operations, HR And IT Executives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Michalak formerly directed operations for OneSpaWorld's Maritime division, which manages health and wellness centers on cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. During her 20-year career with the company, she also led brand and business development, sales and revenue strategies, consumer experiences, marketing campaigns and training programs to support talent growth and operational success.

Following her career at OneSpaWorld, Michalak worked as an executive consultant focused on clients and brands in the wellness sector. She studied at Wellington Polytechnic in New Zealand, now part of Massey University.

Chenok formerly was West Coast vice president of operations for 24 Hour Fitness, which manages 300 clubs in 11 states. She led HR processes, including team development and training, and the organization's restructuring. From 2019 to 2021, she was senior director of sales for Banana Republic and, from 2013 to 2019, senior director of stores & human resources for Target Corp.

Chenok earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Oklahoma City University and was awarded certifications in personal and nutritional training by the International Sports Sciences Association.

Toman led the technology function at Edlio, a leading provider of educational software serving more than 18,000 schools across the country. Before that, he co-founded Acelo Solutions and Online School Management Systems and held engineering roles at Adobe and BearingPoint.

Toman earned a Bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland and a Master of Science Information Systems Technology degree at The George Washington University School of Business. In addition, he earned advanced certifications in project management and Microsoft technologies.

"Jessica Michalak, Stefanie Chenok and John Toman will play key roles in helping Arch accelerate progress toward becoming the preeminent provider in each of our service categories," said Caitlin McKenna, Arch chief executive officer.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group , based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and pools. Arch provides preopening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners .

