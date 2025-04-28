403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian FM says country seeking ‘early conclusion’ of trade agreement with US
(MENAFN) India is seeking to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with the US as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated on Monday. This follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 26% tariff on Indian exports to the US.
Jaishankar highlighted the importance of finalizing the trade deal quickly, posting on X that both nations are aligned on this goal. Recently, India indicated that it was evaluating the impact of these tariffs, describing the situation as “mixed.” Despite the tariffs, India has stated it will not retaliate but will instead absorb the impact and adjust its approach to minimize harm to its exporters.
India has already initiated a major trade pact with the US and is seen as in a strong position to maintain stable trade relations despite the tariffs. According to sources, India is exploring a potential loophole in the US tariff policy, which could offer exemptions for countries that address non-reciprocal trade practices. This could provide India with a way to reduce the tariffs’ impact.
The two countries are aiming to finalize the first phase of their trade agreement by autumn 2025, which will focus on removing existing trade barriers. Last month, Trump criticized India, China, and the EU for imposing “very unfair” tariffs. India responded by stating that the new US tariffs have shifted the negotiation dynamics, allowing talks to proceed on a more equal footing. India is now aiming for a more balanced trade agreement, free from previous US demands to eliminate subsidies.
In recent comments, Trump stated that India had agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs, following accusations of trade practices that disadvantaged American businesses. He claimed India’s tariffs would be reduced “way down” as a result of the negotiations.
Jaishankar highlighted the importance of finalizing the trade deal quickly, posting on X that both nations are aligned on this goal. Recently, India indicated that it was evaluating the impact of these tariffs, describing the situation as “mixed.” Despite the tariffs, India has stated it will not retaliate but will instead absorb the impact and adjust its approach to minimize harm to its exporters.
India has already initiated a major trade pact with the US and is seen as in a strong position to maintain stable trade relations despite the tariffs. According to sources, India is exploring a potential loophole in the US tariff policy, which could offer exemptions for countries that address non-reciprocal trade practices. This could provide India with a way to reduce the tariffs’ impact.
The two countries are aiming to finalize the first phase of their trade agreement by autumn 2025, which will focus on removing existing trade barriers. Last month, Trump criticized India, China, and the EU for imposing “very unfair” tariffs. India responded by stating that the new US tariffs have shifted the negotiation dynamics, allowing talks to proceed on a more equal footing. India is now aiming for a more balanced trade agreement, free from previous US demands to eliminate subsidies.
In recent comments, Trump stated that India had agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs, following accusations of trade practices that disadvantaged American businesses. He claimed India’s tariffs would be reduced “way down” as a result of the negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment