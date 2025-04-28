Outecho CEO Benjamin Dzaferovic Drives Innovation With Masterclass At Austrianstartups Summit 2025

Outecho CEO Benjamin Dzaferovic delivered an impactful masterclass at the AustrianStartups Summit 2025, guiding entrepreneurs on how to avoid falling into the "build trap" and drive long-term success.

VIENNA, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outecho CEO Benjamin Dzaferovic led a transformative session on how startups can break free from the "build trap" - the tendency to prioritize features over real user needs - at the AustrianStartups Summit 2025.

His talk focused on solving real user problems to drive innovation and sustainable growth, showing that meeting user needs is crucial for long-term success.

The session, which was attended by over 50 entrepreneurs, explored critical strategies for building successful products by shifting from feature-based development to outcome-driven goals.

Dzaferovic's key insights included:



Diagnosing the "Build Trap" and why it leads teams to prioritize features over user value

Introducing the OKR (Objectives and Key Results) framework to align teams around measurable, user-centered goals

Creating continuous feedback loops through in-app surveys, user interviews, and behavior tracking Prioritizing high-impact, low-effort features to optimize product development

Dzaferovic also emphasized the importance of cross-team collaboration to build cohesive products that improve outcomes:

"Collaboration between departments is vital for building products that truly resonate with users. When these teams work together, they share a unified vision, which accelerates the identification and resolution of misalignments and ensures that every feature is designed, built, and marketed with a single, clear purpose."

The session underscored the growing role of innovation-driven entrepreneurship in Austria, a country that has seen the launch of over 3,300 startups since 2011.

"Attending the AustrianStartups Summit 2025 highlights Outecho's passion for working side-by-side with early-stage ventures. We've already partnered with several startups - helping turn their ideas into market-ready products by combining AI-driven SaaS, intuitive UX, and agile development workflows. The Summit's focus on innovation and community-building perfectly reflects our own approach, and we can't wait to meet more founders, share practical insights, and explore ways to support Austria's startup ecosystem as it grows." - said Benjamin Dzaferovic

This momentum was evident at the AustrianStartups Summit 2025, which gathered more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and leaders.

Notable speakers included Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and State Secretary Elisabeth Zehetner, highlighting the importance of policy support in fostering startup growth.

Learn more about Outecho's approach to product development at .

About Outecho:

Outecho is a product-focused company that blends strategy, design, and engineering to help businesses launch and scale faster - with clarity, care, and commitment. They partner with startups and small businesses to turn bold ideas into scalable products. With lean, flexible solutions tailored to their stage, they help companies move fast, stay focused, and compete with confidence.

About AustrianStartups Summit:

The AustrianStartups Summit is Austria's premier annual gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation leaders shaping the future of business. The event brings together bold thinkers and changemakers to share insights, spark collaboration, and accelerate the growth of the country's startup ecosystem. With keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, the Summit is a launchpad for new ideas and a celebration of entrepreneurial spirit.

Media Contact:

Maida Kovac

[email protected]

+387 62 415 926



SOURCE Outecho

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED