Nano Dimension To Host 2024 Financial Results And 2025 Outlook Conference Call
Waltham, Massachusetts, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the“Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its 2024 financial results for the 2024 period ended December 31, 2024, and provide an outlook for the upcoming 2025 year.
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 4:30 pm EST Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517 Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751 Listen and view presentation via webcast:
Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.
A replay of the webcast will be accessible at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the call.
About Nano Dimension
Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.
