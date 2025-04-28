Embecta To Host Analyst And Investor Day On May 22, 2025

Dev Kurdikar, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Jake Elguicze, Chief Financial Officer, will be joined by members of the embecta leadership team to present strategic and business overview, including value creation opportunities, the company's financial profile and its long-term objectives.

To register for the webcast, please go to: embecta Analyst & Investor Day Webcast Registration .

Visit InvestorDay.embecta.com to view the agenda for the event and watch the live webcast. A replay of the webcast, along with Investor Day materials, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

In-person attendance is by invitation only.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

