403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports India plans on launching base for nuclear subs
(MENAFN) India is set to inaugurate a new naval base for nuclear submarines and warships on its southeast coast next year, as reported by the Times of India. Located near the village of Rambilli, about 50 kilometers south of Visakhapatnam, this strategic base will feature underground pens and tunnels designed to house nuclear submarines.
The first phase of the Rambilli base is close to completion, and once inaugurated in 2026, the base will undergo phased expansions and upgrades, similar to the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The project, which began over ten years ago, has faced numerous technological, environmental, and other challenges.
According to sources, the inner harbor of the base is finished, and construction on the outer harbor, including breakwaters and jetties, is ongoing. Additionally, India is preparing to commission its third nuclear submarine, the INS Aridhaman, later this year. This submarine, equipped with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, weighs 7,000 tons and is slightly larger than the INS Arihant and INS Arighat.
In October 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved plans to build two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines with a budget of over $5 billion.
India is continuously enhancing its naval capabilities. Recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a repair and logistics facility in Karwar under Project Seabird, valued at over $250 million. The facility will be able to accommodate up to 32 major warships and submarines upon completion.
Singh emphasized the importance of India’s maritime domain for both national security and regional cooperation. The new Karwar base also supports India’s strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), contributing to the security of friendly nations.
The first phase of the Rambilli base is close to completion, and once inaugurated in 2026, the base will undergo phased expansions and upgrades, similar to the Karwar naval base in Karnataka. The project, which began over ten years ago, has faced numerous technological, environmental, and other challenges.
According to sources, the inner harbor of the base is finished, and construction on the outer harbor, including breakwaters and jetties, is ongoing. Additionally, India is preparing to commission its third nuclear submarine, the INS Aridhaman, later this year. This submarine, equipped with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, weighs 7,000 tons and is slightly larger than the INS Arihant and INS Arighat.
In October 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved plans to build two nuclear-powered conventional strike submarines with a budget of over $5 billion.
India is continuously enhancing its naval capabilities. Recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a repair and logistics facility in Karwar under Project Seabird, valued at over $250 million. The facility will be able to accommodate up to 32 major warships and submarines upon completion.
Singh emphasized the importance of India’s maritime domain for both national security and regional cooperation. The new Karwar base also supports India’s strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), contributing to the security of friendly nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment