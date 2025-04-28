403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study Reveals COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Cause Major Metabolic Changes
(MENAFN) COVID-19 vaccines do not cause significant metabolic disruptions, alleviating concerns about potential long-term side effects, a new study from Murdoch University in Australia confirmed on Monday.
The research followed 33 participants over a period of 480 days, measuring 167 metabolic markers at 28 different points in time, according to a release from the Australian National Phenome Center at Murdoch University.
The findings revealed no significant effects on key health indicators, such as inflammation levels, cardiovascular risks, or energy metabolism, the report stated.
"This real-world study shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and don't cause significant metabolic changes," stated Associate Professor Ruey Leng Loo, the study’s lead author.
“Our findings help counter misinformation and support confidence in vaccination,” she added.
Published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine, the research compared vaccinated individuals with both a control group that had never contracted COVID-19 and those who had mild infections.
The study found that the metabolic profiles of vaccinated participants were almost identical to those of the control group, reinforcing the conclusion that vaccines do not cause substantial biological changes.
A slight, temporary spike in the inflammation-related marker Chemokine IP10 was noted after the third dose, but these levels remained within normal ranges and returned to baseline before any further vaccinations, Loo explained.
In comparison, even mild COVID-19 infections led to more notable metabolic disruptions than the vaccines, providing additional reassurance for those uncertain about vaccination. Multiple vaccine doses did not result in the same biological changes observed after an infection.
The research followed 33 participants over a period of 480 days, measuring 167 metabolic markers at 28 different points in time, according to a release from the Australian National Phenome Center at Murdoch University.
The findings revealed no significant effects on key health indicators, such as inflammation levels, cardiovascular risks, or energy metabolism, the report stated.
"This real-world study shows that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and don't cause significant metabolic changes," stated Associate Professor Ruey Leng Loo, the study’s lead author.
“Our findings help counter misinformation and support confidence in vaccination,” she added.
Published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine, the research compared vaccinated individuals with both a control group that had never contracted COVID-19 and those who had mild infections.
The study found that the metabolic profiles of vaccinated participants were almost identical to those of the control group, reinforcing the conclusion that vaccines do not cause substantial biological changes.
A slight, temporary spike in the inflammation-related marker Chemokine IP10 was noted after the third dose, but these levels remained within normal ranges and returned to baseline before any further vaccinations, Loo explained.
In comparison, even mild COVID-19 infections led to more notable metabolic disruptions than the vaccines, providing additional reassurance for those uncertain about vaccination. Multiple vaccine doses did not result in the same biological changes observed after an infection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment