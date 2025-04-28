403
India passes contentious law that regulates traditional Islamic trusts
(MENAFN) India's parliament has passed a contentious law that regulates traditional Islamic trusts, known as waqf, despite concerns it may undermine property rights for the Muslim community. A waqf is a charitable endowment under Islamic law, where a Muslim donates property for public use, such as a mosque, school, or hospital. The property cannot be sold, inherited, or transferred once it is donated.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed after a two-day debate, with 288 votes in favor and 232 against in the Lok Sabha (lower house), and 128 to 95 in the Rajya Sabha (upper house). The law aims to reform the management of waqf properties, safeguard heritage sites, and protect individual property rights. This change comes after ongoing disputes over waqf property claims in several Indian states, which have led to legal battles and social tensions.
Key changes in the Bill include reducing the mandatory contribution to waqf boards from 7% to 5%, requiring audits for waqf institutions earning more than $1,200 annually, implementing a centralized portal for property management, and allowing women and orphans to receive waqf inheritance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the passage of the Bill a “historic moment” that would benefit marginalized groups who have long been ignored. A 2006 report by the Sachar Committee recommended reforms to increase waqf board revenues and improve the community's status.
Although India is predicted to have the largest Muslim population in the world by 2050, the Muslim community, making up around 13% of the population, lags behind the national average in education, employment, and political representation. Some Muslim groups argue that the current government has enacted policies that discriminate against Muslims, fueling sectarian violence and property demolitions.
Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge has criticized the bill as "unconstitutional," accusing the government of exacerbating tensions and marginalizing Muslims. He has called for peace and harmony to be maintained in the country.
