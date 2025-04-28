403
Palestinian Envoy at ICJ: Israel’s Genocidal Campaign Targets Humanitarians
(MENAFN) The Palestinian representative to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday accused Israel of intentionally targeting humanitarian organizations and waging a "genocidal campaign" against Palestinians in Gaza. Ammar Hijazi, Palestine’s ambassador to international organizations in the Netherlands, claimed that Israeli forces had killed over 408 UN personnel, including nearly 300 from UNRWA, as well as numerous paramedics and first responders.
Hijazi's comments were made during public hearings addressing Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories. "These killings are deliberate, not accidental," he asserted, pointing to incidents where Israeli forces ambushed humanitarian workers, killing them and burying them in mass graves.
He further explained that Gaza's blockade, which began in October 2023, has escalated into a full siege, leaving the civilian population deprived of food, water, medical supplies, and shelter. "Israel is starving, killing, and displacing Palestinians, while also targeting and blocking humanitarian organizations trying to save their lives," he stated.
The ambassador stressed that the conditions in Gaza were now "incompatible with sustaining life or the continued existence of Palestinians," highlighting severe shortages in essential resources. "Israel is an unlawful occupying power standing trial for genocide. Its Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) is wanted by the ICC (International Criminal Court)," he added, describing the situation as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate the Palestinian population.
In response, UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs, Elinor Hammarskjold, emphasized that Israel must fulfill its international legal obligations, allowing the UN to carry out its humanitarian missions. She also warned that since March 2 "no humanitarian aid or commercial goods have been allowed into Gaza since the second of March, which has devastating humanitarian consequences in the Gaza Strip," adding that since October 2023, 295 UN personnel have died in Gaza.
