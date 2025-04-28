WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2025, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF ) (KRX:316140) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from , as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected] .

SOURCE Woori Financial Group

