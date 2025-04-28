WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC. FILES ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F
SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2025, Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF ) (KRX:316140) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from , as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected] .
SOURCE Woori Financial GroupWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment