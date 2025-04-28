USANA Celavive Postbiotic Rescue Serum Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2025 Beauty Award Winner

"We're so excited that our Postbiotic Rescue Serum has been named a Good Housekeeping 2025 Beauty Award winner," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "Our product and R&D teams have put so much time and effort into creating our postbiotic line and this incredible award goes to them for all their hard work."

USANA Celavive's Postbiotic Rescue Serum is a calming daily serum that helps to visibly reset and balance the appearance of stressed-out, blemish-prone skin. Its lightweight formula features microbiome-friendly postbiotics and soothing botanicals to improve the look of stressed skin and help replenish moisture.

