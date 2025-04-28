Mean Green Introduces First Commercial-Electric Stand-On Autonomous Mower

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The world's first commercial-electric stand-on autonomous mower is built for the crews that never stop pushing forward. Vanquish delivers up to eight hours of all-electric runtime with a powerful and capable 60" mulching rear discharge deck. The Vanquish Autonomous is designed to multiply output without multiplying headcount - redefining efficiency.

Now available for order at Mean Green dealers nationwide, Vanquish Autonomous features Greenzie self-driving technology for real-world commercial demands. With camera-based obstacle detection, live performance tracking, and a call-back feature to return the mower to its starting position, it's designed to be a smart, safe, and productive machine for a commercial mowing fleet. Users can also indicate keep-out zones to mark areas where the mower should not go.

"The Vanquish Autonomous has the potential to become the hardest-working member of any commercial landscaping crew," said Brandon DeCoff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Generac Chore. "With advanced self-driving capabilities and the ability to automatically repeat saved routes, it redefines what productivity looks like. We're proud to lead the charge in commercial electric mowing with the industry's first stand-on autonomous solution."

The Vanquish Autonomous boasts an available 22kWh battery, which can mow continuously for up to eight hours. It also has the flexibility to switch between autonomous and manual operation. The Vanquish Autonomous is capable of speeds up to 11.5 mph, and the patented Heavy-duty Impulse Drive SystemTM provides industry-leading performance and reliability.

Mean Green supports the Vanquish Autonomous with a 5-year limited battery warranty and 5-year limited mower warranty. For more information about the Mean Green Vanquish Autonomous, visit MeanGreenProducts .

About Mean Green

Mean Green, founded in 2009, designs and manufactures an innovative commercial line of zero-turn and walk-behind, battery powered turf care products that provide quiet operation, zero emissions and minimal maintenance options as compared to traditional commercial mowers. Mean Green commercial-grade mowers are designed to run continuously for up to 8 hours on a single charge using patented technology and lithium battery power. Mean Green, proudly manufactured in the United States, is a Generac Power Systems company.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

