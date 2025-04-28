Patrick Moran Joins PKF O'connor Davies As Partner

Experienced accounting professional to join Risk Advisory Solutions practice

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Patrick Moran has joined the organization as a Partner in its Risk Advisory Solutions practice. Based in PKF O'Connor Davies' Harrison, New York office, Moran has more than two decades of experience in financial services, technical accounting and regulatory compliance.

Moran's technical acumen encompasses business combinations, fair value measurements and consolidation accounting. His extensive experience in regulatory matters includes a deep knowledge of financial reporting for public companies and broker-dealers, ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards. Furthermore, Moran has a proven track record of leading internal controls audits and spearheading broker-dealer quality assurance initiatives, driving operational efficiency and mitigating financial risk.

"Patrick's deep technical expertise and vast experience across multiple financial services sectors make him an ideal addition to our growing practice," said Mike Hayes, Partner and Financial Services Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His background working with financial instruments, interpreting regulatory frameworks and tackling accounting challenges will be invaluable to our asset management clients as we continue to navigate today's dynamic compliance landscape."

Before joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Moran served as Director at a leading financial services firm and a national accounting firm, in addition to holding the position of Assurance Director at a Big Four firm for over a decade. Moran holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from Syracuse University's Martin J. Whitman School of Management. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod , and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

SOURCE PKF O'Connor Davies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED