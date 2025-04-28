V2X Awarded $103 Million U.S. Navy Contract For C-26 Support, Extending Legacy As A Readiness Multiplier

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X (NYSE: VVX ) Inc., has been awarded a $103 million contract by the U.S. Navy for Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) maintenance of C-26 aircraft, reinforcing V2X's role as the best-value provider for this critical mission.

Under this contract, V2X will continue providing comprehensive CLS support, including aircraft engineering, upgrades maintenance and modifications.

"This award highlights the Navy's continued confidence in V2X's proven ability to deliver mission-capable aircraft with exceptional performance," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X. "With a longstanding history of supporting Navy aviation, this contract reaffirms our commitment to providing mission-ready aircraft that enhance operational readiness worldwide."

"With readiness rates north of 90%, V2X consistently delivers mission-capable aircraft while managing all aspects of maintenance, personnel, and equipment," said Vinny Caputo, Senior Vice President of Aerospace Systems at V2X. "A key differentiator in V2X's offering is our numerous FAA Part 145 repair stations, which are readiness multipliers," Caputo added.

Work for this firm-fixed-price contract is expected to begin in June 2025, supporting eight C-26A/D aircraft stationed at four main operating bases, including one U.S. location and three international sites.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,100 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

