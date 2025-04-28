403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting in Elizabeth City State University Leaves One Dead
(MENAFN) Early on Sunday morning, a shooting on the campus of Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina resulted in one fatality and six injuries, leading to a campus lockdown, based on a statement from the university.
The incident occurred in the central area of the campus following Yard Fest, the final event of the university’s week-long Viking Fest celebration.
A 24-year-old man, who was not associated with the university, lost his life at the scene.
The university has not released his identity as they await notification of his family, the statement indicated.
Among the injured, four individuals, including three students, sustained gunshot wounds.
Additionally, two others were hurt during the ensuing chaos.
Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, and all of the victims were transported to the hospital for medical care.
“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the statement from the school remarked.
The statement also highlighted that, "The ECSU Police, along with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, responded swiftly and are actively investigating the situation."
The incident occurred in the central area of the campus following Yard Fest, the final event of the university’s week-long Viking Fest celebration.
A 24-year-old man, who was not associated with the university, lost his life at the scene.
The university has not released his identity as they await notification of his family, the statement indicated.
Among the injured, four individuals, including three students, sustained gunshot wounds.
Additionally, two others were hurt during the ensuing chaos.
Fortunately, none of the injuries were life-threatening, and all of the victims were transported to the hospital for medical care.
“The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the statement from the school remarked.
The statement also highlighted that, "The ECSU Police, along with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, responded swiftly and are actively investigating the situation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment