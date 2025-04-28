403
Jeep Falls into Ravine in Pakistan, Leaving Four Dead, Seven Injured
(MENAFN) At least four individuals were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a jeep veered off course and fell into a deep ravine in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to officials.
The tragic incident unfolded near the Jabori area of Mansehra district, where the vehicle, traveling from Sundi Gali to Jabori, lost control. The jeep reportedly plunged into the gorge after its brakes failed, an official from the state-run emergency service Rescue 1122 revealed.
In the aftermath of the crash, local residents, along with emergency rescue teams, swiftly responded and initiated a rescue operation to retrieve the victims.
The bodies of the deceased and the injured passengers were promptly transported to a nearby medical facility, where those injured are now receiving treatment for their injuries.
