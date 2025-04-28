403
Putin wishes happy Freedom Day S-Africa
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day, a national holiday commemorating South Africa's first democratic elections after the end of apartheid. In a message shared on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday, Putin praised the strong relationship between Russia and South Africa, reaffirming Moscow’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. He emphasized the ongoing collaboration in various fields, including trade, economic development, research, and humanitarian work at both regional and global levels.
Putin noted that the high level of cooperation between the two countries was demonstrated during last year's BRICS summit in Kazan and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa would continue to grow. He added that this partnership serves the interests of both nations and contributes to global security and stability.
The historic Freedom Day celebration marks South Africa's transition from the apartheid system, which enforced racial segregation and white minority rule, to democracy. The first democratic elections on April 27, 1994, saw Nelson Mandela become the country’s first black president. During apartheid, Russia, as part of the Soviet Union, supported anti-apartheid movements, including providing political and military aid to groups like the African National Congress (ANC).
In his Freedom Day speech, Ramaphosa acknowledged the crucial role of global support in South Africa’s liberation. He also pointed out that the nation’s journey toward true freedom is still ongoing, as challenges like poverty, unemployment, and inequality persist. Ramaphosa highlighted South Africa’s high levels of inequality, with the wealthiest 10% owning the majority of the country’s financial assets, and reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a more equitable society through policies such as affirmative action and land reform.
