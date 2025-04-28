403
Japan's Oldest Living Person Passes Away at 115
(MENAFN) Okagi Hayashi, who held the title of Japan's oldest living person, has passed away at the age of 115 due to heart failure, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare confirmed on Monday. Her death occurred on April 26 at a hospital in her hometown of Toki, located in Gifu prefecture.
Born in September 1909, Hayashi was recognized as the nation’s oldest person after the passing of a 116-year-old woman from Ashiya city, Hyogo prefecture, in December of the previous year.
With Hayashi's death, the title of Japan's oldest living person has now been passed on to Mine Kondo, a 114-year-old woman from Kota, Aichi prefecture. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare made this update following Hayashi’s passing.
