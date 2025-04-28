Lutris Pharma Presents New Data From Its Completed Clinical Trial Of LUT014 Gel Demonstrating Efficacy In Treating Acneiform Rash Associated With Use Of Anti-EGFR Cancer Therapies At AACR Annual Meeting 2025

LUT014 Gel Shows Statistically Significant Reductions of Acneiform Rash in the Intention-to-

Treat and Per-Protocol Patient Analyses as Compared to Placebo

Patients Randomized to LUT014 Had Lower Rates of Interruption of Anti-EGFRI Therapy Due to

Acneiform Rash

Study Presented at the Clinical Trials Plenary Session

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing cutaneous dose limiting toxicity, presented data from its recently completed double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 randomized clinical trial of lead therapy, LUT014 gel, demonstrating statistically-significant reductions in dose-limiting acneiform rash in patients treated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. This new clinical data, showing that Lutris' topically-applied novel B-Raf inhibitor gel is optimized for paradoxical MAPK activation, was presented yesterday in an oral presentation at the Clinical Trials Plenary Session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.

Presentation Details:



Presentation Title: A double-blind placebo-controlled randomized phase 2 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of a topical BRAF inhibitor for acneiform rash toxicities from anti-EGFR therapies

Presenting Author: Anisha B. Patel, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Dermatology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Abstract Number: CT018 Session Title: New Frontiers in Precision Oncology

"Due to the widespread use of EGFR inhibitors for cancer treatment and the frequent occurrence of dermal toxicities, many patients do not receive optimal cancer therapy. This is often because the toxicity leads to dose reductions or complete discontinuation of treatment," stated Benjamin W. Corn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lutris Pharma. "By reversing the inhibitory effect of anti-EGFR therapy on downstream signaling in skin cells, we firmly believe LUT014 has the potential to be a key therapeutic, offering significant benefits to patients with no other effective treatment options. In the trial, as we expected, LUT014 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in acneiform rash compared to placebo, with highly successful outcomes in both intention-to-treat and per-protocol patient analyses. LUT014 was also shown to be safe and well tolerated, with fewer adverse events reported than in the placebo group, with the majority of adverse events being mild."

"This was the first placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial demonstrating the benefit and safety of an agent for the treatment of the acneiform rash associated with anti-EGFR therapy. Therefore, having these overwhelmingly positive results for LUT014 selected for an oral presentation at the prestigious AACR Annual Meeting, is a testament to the potential of our lead asset and a significant milestone for the company," added Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Lutris Pharma. "In addition, our successful $30 million financing, completed in January 2025, allows us to continue advancing our clinical development program as we pursue our goal of commercializing LUT014 which will align with our mission to enhance the effectiveness of anti-cancer therapies and significantly improve the quality of life for patients."

The trial enrolled 118 colorectal cancer patients from 23 clinical sites, all of whom had developed grade 2 or non-infected grade 3 acneiform rash while receiving cetuximab or panitumumab. Participants were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either LUT014 gel 0.03%, LUT014 gel 0.1%, or a placebo gel. The gel was applied daily for 28 days.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients who achieved treatment success, measured by an improvement of at least one grade in Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) scoring or an improvement of at least 5 points in the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy (FACT)-EGFRI-18 HRQoL skin-specific assessment. The study employed both an intention-to-treat (ITT) analysis and a Per-Protocol (PP) analysis (i.e., patients who dropped out or did not discontinue their EGFR inhibitor for reasons unrelated to the rash, such as disease progression were excluded from the analysis). Sample size calculation was based on an expected treatment success of 20% for the placebo group and 50% for one of the treatment groups. A total of 117 patients were required for a two group ꭕ2 test with a 0.05 two-sided significance and 80% power.

Efficacy is shown in the table below. In the ITT as well as the PP, the composite endpoint demonstrated statistically significant rates of success for the high dose LUT014 group, compared to placebo.