Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Announces New Service Hero Department

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Many locations including Alameda County, Orange County, Los Angeles County, East Bay, Inland Empire, La Habra, Sacramento, San Diego, San Fernado Valley, San Gabriel Valley and San Jose, California, offer both commercial plumbing and residential HVAC through the Service Hero department.

"While we still offer our world-class plumbing services to both residential and commercial clients, with the addition of our HVAC services, we provide so much more to our customers, and we want to reflect that," said Rooter Hero CEO John Akhoian. "Rooter Hero isn't going anywhere. It will still represent the residential plumbing services customers throughout California and Arizona have come to trust. We simply want to make it easier for customers to identify which locations provide the residential HVAC and commercial plumbing services they require."

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has offered plumbing and drain clearing services to residents throughout California. The company has several locations in more than 13 markets in California and Arizona.

In 2019, Rooter Hero acquired four locations in Phoenix, Arizonia, and a fifth location in San Jose, California. They entered into the heating and air conditioning market with the addition of these companies. In May 2023, the company expanded its HVAC services to all of its locations in Los Angeles County.

"Expanding the Rooter Hero brand has been a priority for us, and adding HVAC repair and maintenance to our roster of services was a natural next step," Akhoian said. "By adding the Service Hero department, we are continuing our goal to provide the most comprehensive plumbing and HVAC services in California and Arizona."

For more information about Rooter Hero, please visit .

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 100 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit or call 844-219-2215 .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air