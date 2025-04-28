Window Hero Celebrates 20 Years Of Shine With Reflection On Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When I first started the company 20 years ago, I had high hopes that it would be successful and would be a catalyst to revolutionize the exterior cleaning industry," said Window Hero founder Tyler Kirk. "Today, we have awarded franchises to 40 ownership groups in 86 territories across 15 states, and we're making use of modern technology like drones to improve our service. Window Hero's accomplishments throughout the years have exceeded expectations and are a testament to both our leadership team and growing list of amazing owners."

Window Hero got its start as Labor Panes in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a residential window cleaning service. Over time, it built up its reputation as a company known for its quality service and values-driven culture.

Kirk decided to enter the world of franchising in 2012 and began offering Labor Panes through the Window Hero Franchise Offering program. Once the company became a franchise opportunity, it grew quickly, adding 15 franchise partners in 35 locations across five states.

By 2021, Kirk decided to accelerate the expansion of the Labor Panes by selling the company to HomeFront Brands, a franchising platform created by the Darden Group that brings together multiple property service brands under one umbrella. Labor Panes rebranded as Window Hero when it joined HomeFront Brands and Kirk remains the largest franchisee in the Window Hero system.

In addition to its expansion of services, Window Hero also works to improve its offerings through innovation. The company is the first national franchise to offer professional drone cleaning services to commercial clients as a cost-effective solution that allows for a faster cleanup time and smaller crews.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we want to thank our franchise owners, their employees and their clients for their long-term dedication to the Window Hero brand," said Window Hero Brand President Keven Elwood. "Without the commitment of our franchisees, we would not be experiencing the accelerated growth we've seen in the past four years. We hope to bring another 20 years of professional exterior cleaning services to home and business owners throughout the country. With 83 open territories, our eyes are set on continued expansion."

HomeFront Brands CEO Jeff Dudan said Window Hero's 20th anniversary is something the whole family of franchises can celebrate.

"This isn't just a milestone for Window Hero, it is also a triumph for the HomeFront Brands family," Dudan said. "The longevity of this franchise is an inspiration to the franchise owners with our five other home and property service brands. The whole team can enjoy Window Hero's success and learn from Tyler Kirk's vision and business model."

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, and soft washing. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

For more information about Window Hero, visit .

About Window Hero

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.

