CGI Launches Fraud, Waste And Abuse Prevention Platform To Support U.S. Federal Government Agencies

FAIRFAX, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc . (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB ) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced the release of a Fraud, Waste and Abuse (FWA) Prevention Platform, a transformative solution designed to support U.S. federal government agencies in detecting and preventing potential improper payments before they occur. Developed in partnership with TrackLight Inc., and running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the FWA Prevention Platform brings together real-time risk identification, AI-powered analytics and robust core financial integration. The platform is currently available to clients using CGI's Momentum solution with the option for other major core financial system integrations available in the future.

CGI's FWA Prevention Platform continuously monitors transactions through advanced fraud analytics, applying predictive models trained on a comprehensive library of more than 3,000 fraud schemes. This process allows federal agencies to identify and prevent potentially fraudulent activity at the earliest stage. TrackLight's AI-driven technology and extensive open-source intelligence records serve as a key foundation for these capabilities, while AWS provides the secure, scalable infrastructure necessary to support mission-critical applications in the federal government.

"CGI is committed to supporting the administration's objective to prevent fraud, waste and abuse across the federal government through our innovative solution," said Stephanie Mango, CGI Federal President. "These capabilities not only reduce financial loss, but also help agencies enhance public trust, support regulatory compliance and improve mission outcomes and service delivery."

CGI's Momentum solution is an industry-leading budget, financial and acquisition management system, purpose-built for the federal government and utilized by more than 180 federal government organizations across all three branches of government. As a trusted solution, Momentum balances standardization with flexibility, enabling agencies to meet federal mandates with speed and agility. It complies with the Treasury's Financial Management Capability Framework (FMCF), including functionality defined by the Federal Integrated Business Framework (FIBF) for Financial Management, and has been available on the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) since 2023 .

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is a leading technology and professional services company serving federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, we work with our clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models, and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. For more information visit .

About TrackLight

TrackLight provides AI-powered fraud detection and prevention solutions. Our mission is to create a safer, more transparent world by empowering organizations to proactively detect and prevent fraud. The TrackLight suite includes Due Diligence, Social Network Analysis, Fraud Analytics, and Investigative Large Language Models (LLMs). TrackLight users benefit from reviews of over 1 billion open-source intelligence records, more than 3,000 fraud schemes, and dozens of expert-trained LLMs. For more information, visit tracklight .

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

