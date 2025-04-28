JCET Reports Q1 2025 Revenue Growth Of 36.4% And Net Profit Growth Of 50.4%
With its comprehensive strength, JCET further solidified its position as a global semiconductor packaging leader, ranking in the "Semiconductor 30 2025" list published by Brand Finance in Q1.
Under the guidance of its strategic direction, JCET will continue to advance lean production, optimize product structure and capacity layout, and enhance its medium and long term profitability through technology innovation and economy of scale.
For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2025 Report
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services provider. We offer a full range of turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probing, bumping, package assembly, final testing, and drop shipment to vendors worldwide.
Our comprehensive portfolio spans a broad range of semiconductor applications-including mobile, communication, computing, consumer, automotive, and industrial-delivered through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies.
JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea; eight manufacturing sites across China, Korea, and Singapore; and sales centers around the world, enabling close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing for our global customers.
