Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianpu Technology Inc. ("Jianpu" or the "Company") (OTCQB: AIJTY ), a leading open financial technology platform in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025.

The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations website at . Hard copies of the annual report on 20-F can be provided, free of charge, to shareholders and ADS holders upon request by contacting [email protected] .

About Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a leading open financial technology platform, under the Rong360 brand, connecting users with an extensive spectrum of financial products and other products and services. By leveraging cutting-edge digital technology, the Company offers intelligent and comprehensive search and recommendation results in a seamless, efficient, and secure manner to meet the needs of its diverse audience. The Company also enables financial and non-financial partners to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness by offering digital intelligence as a service, including data- and analytical-based risk management, intelligent marketing, and other integrated solutions and services. As the Company expands into FinTech+ ecosystem and broadens its global footprint, it will continue to innovate and solidify its influence in the space of financial technology and digital transformation. For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jianpu Technology Inc.

(IR) Liting Lu, E-mail: IR@rong360. com

(PR) Amanda Hu, E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86 (10) 6242 7068

SOURCE Jianpu Technology Inc.

