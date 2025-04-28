New Morey's Wild Salmon With Mike's Hot Honey Hits All The Delicious Notes

Morey's wild-caught salmon is marinated in a robust blend of blackened seasonings, paired with a packet of Mike's Hot Honey for drizzling to sweet, spicy, savory perfection. The delicious, flaky fish can be easily prepared in minutes using an oven, skillet, grill or air fryer.

"Hot honey has skyrocketed in popularity, and we're proud to collaborate with Mike's Hot Honey on a new product that delivers just the right amount of sweet heat over the salmon's smoky marinade," said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., parent company of Morey's. "We are sure that shoppers will love having these flavors at their fingertips for an easy and satisfying weeknight meal."

Even without the heat, honey is one of the top sauce flavors for seafood, making it an ideal pairing for salmon's savory notes. The touch of heat from Mike's Hot Honey only adds to the exciting symphony of flavors from the blackened seasonings and the wild-caught salmon.

"Mike's Hot Honey with salmon has always been one of my favorite pairings," said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey. "I think people are going to go wild over the tasty combination of sweet heat and savory flavors. We couldn't be more excited about this delicious seafood collaboration with Morey's," he said.

Each package of Morey's Wild Salmon with Mike's Hot Honey features two perfectly portioned, individually wrapped 5-ounce pre-marinated fillets and two packets of Mike's Hot Honey. Convenient, high in protein and naturally gluten-free, the product is available in the freezer section at Kroger, Target, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, K-Vat and additional retailers throughout the year.

Additionally, a four-pack of Morey's Atlantic Salmon with Mike's Hot Honey will be available at BJ's Wholesale Club in April.

To learn more about Morey's, its products and latest news, visit moreys .

ABOUT MOREY'S

Since 1937, Morey's has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey's products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey's is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey's and our retail partners. Above all, Morey's remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys .

ABOUT MIKE'S HOT HONEY

Mike's Hot Honey is America's original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee's in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike's Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike's Hot Honey's one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike's Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike's Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney .

SOURCE Morey's Fine Fish & Seafood