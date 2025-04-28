AWH To Hold First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On Monday, May 12, 2025
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:
Monday, May 12, 2025
TIME:
5:00 p.m. ET
WEBCAST:
Click to access
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
1-888-699-1199
REPLAY:
1-888-660-6345
Replay Code: 04220#
Available until 12:00 midnight ET Monday, May 19, 2025
About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.
AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Effin', and Royale branded products. For more information about Ascend, visit .
