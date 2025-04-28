AWH To Hold First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On Monday, May 12, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH", "Ascend" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH-U) (OTCQX: AAWH ), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET following the release of its first quarter 2025 financial results. The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-699-1199. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the AWH website at and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Monday, May 12, 2025 TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET WEBCAST: Click to access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-888-699-1199 REPLAY: 1-888-660-6345 Replay Code: 04220# Available until 12:00 midnight ET Monday, May 19, 2025

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Common Goods, Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Effin', and Royale branded products. For more information about Ascend, visit .

