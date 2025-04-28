Scottsmiracle-Gro CEO Reports Strong POS Unit Gains During CNBC Mad Money Appearance
Hagedorn confirmed that the Company has realized strong POS unit growth through joint promotion and consumer activation programs with retailers. During his appearance, Hagedorn initially indicated sales were up double digits for the first half of the fiscal year then explained that POS units actually are up double digits. The Company is reaffirming that POS units have increased double digits through the first half.
The Company will disclose financial results, including sales, for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year on Wednesday, April 30, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a video presentation via webcast at 9 a.m. ET followed by an audio question-and-answer session.
