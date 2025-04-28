Beamr To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences In May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beamr will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo in New York, and participate virtually in the Needham 1x1 ConferenceHerzliya, Israel, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference

Date: May 12, 2025

Location: Virtual

Format: One-on-One Meetings

Presenters: Sharon Carmel, Chief Executive Officer

Danny Sandler, Chief Financial Officer

Event: Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Innovation Expo 25

Date: May 21, 2025

Time: 10:30 am ET

Location: New York, NY

Presenters: Haggai Barel, Chief Operating Officer

Danny Sandler, Chief Financial Officer

About Beamr



Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization, trusted by top media companies, including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and an Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering winner. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-accelerated video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables high-performance, cost-effective video modernization to advanced formats, such as AV1, and efficient AI-powered enhancements.

For more details, please visit the investors' website

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

