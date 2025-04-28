Rubina Chadha Selected As Top CEO And Creative Leader In Personal Development By IAOTP

Rubina Chadha will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rubina Chadha, the founder of Inner Design, was recently selected as Top CEO and Creative Leader in Personal Development for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Rubina has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a conscious, purpose-driven leader, Rubina is the CEO of Inner Design, where she is active as a Expert Educator in Mindfulness-Based Creative Leadership. Inner Design, was created to provide a connection between the inner and outer creative journeys by offering classes, workshops and using coaching methods that tap into inner creative expression through breathwork and mindfulness techniques. Rubina founded Inner Design to bridge the gap between inner awareness and outer creative expression. She believes that too often, branding and personal identity are approached from the outside in-focused on strategy, aesthetics, and messaging before aligning with the authentic essence of what a brand represents at the core. But true alignment isn't something you construct; it's something you reveal. When we strip away external expectations and reconnect with our natural rhythm, our presence becomes magnetic, and our work resonates on a deeper level.Rubina's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to mindfulness, meditation, breathwork, creative strategy, stress management, peak performance training, corporate training, life coaching, visual design, career development coaching, leadership development, training, and educational consulting.Rubina holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography and Digital Imaging from ArtCenter College of Design, where she first explored the intersection of visual expression and inner awareness. She also earned an Education Certificate from UCLA's School of Education and Information Studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Rubina has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top CEO and Creative Leader in Personal Development for 2025.In addition to her leadership work, Rubina has spent years volunteering internationally as a SKY Breath Meditation Teacher as well as a Trauma-Informed Yoga Instructor trainer.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Rubina for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Rubina attributes her path to the deep spiritual foundation of her upbringing and a lifelong passion for inner growth. In the future, she hopes to continue empowering emerging creatives, educators, and coaches to align with their inner truth and make an impact from the inside out. At the heart of her philosophy is this:“Creativity isn't reserved for artists-it's a core part of being human. How we solve problems, express emotions, and imagine new possibilities is all creative. Every pause, every breath, is a doorway back to our creative essence.”For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.