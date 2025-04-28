CM Just Wanted To Convey That Indians Are Peace Lovers: Minister On K’Taka CM's No War With Pak Quip

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), April 28 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Patil, on Monday defended Siddaramaiah's "no war with Pakistan" statement by clarifying that the Chief Minister only intended to convey that Indians are peace loving people.

Speaking to the media on Monday in Belagavi, Minister Patil stated, "The intention behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's 'no war with Pakistan' statement was to convey that Indians are peace-loving people. However, if our country is targeted and war becomes inevitable to ensure our protection, the enemies must be taught a lesson."

He further said, "Historically, we have been lovers of peace. We will not meddle with anyone unnecessarily. But when provoked, the country's stand - that we will not spare anyone - will be the stand of all."

When asked about the BJP's criticism of CM Siddaramaiah's statement, Minister Patil said these are not issues to be politicised or made a matter of discussion. "The Prime Minister should hold meetings and discuss matters concerning the nation," he said.

"We will not discuss the matter further," he added.

When asked about CM Siddaramaiah's statement going viral in Pakistan, Minister Patil reiterated that the Chief Minister's intention was only to convey that Indians are peace lovers.

CM Siddaramaiah had issued the statement in connection with the possibility of India going to war with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir which claimed 26 lives.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said, "There is no necessity to wage a war against Pakistan. Strict security measures must be initiated. We are not in favour of waging war. There should be peace, people must feel secure, and the Central government should ensure effective security arrangements."

When asked about the Central government admitting to a security lapse in Pahalgam, the Chief Minister added, "I have spoken the truth regarding the security lapse behind the Pahalgam terror attack. Proper security arrangements should have been made. That was a tourist spot visited by a large number of tourists. In the same region, at Pulwama, 40 soldiers were killed earlier. They should have been extremely careful."

Taking a U-turn following the backlash over his remarks against going to war, CM Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that "war should be waged only when unavoidable."

Responding to a media query about discussions surrounding his statement that "war is not needed," CM Siddaramaiah clarified in Bengaluru that war should be waged only when it becomes absolutely unavoidable.

"War cannot offer a solution. It should be considered only when there is no other option," he said.

He also added, "I have pointed out that there has been a failure in the security system under the Central government. Twenty-six people lost their lives in a terrorist attack. Earlier, in the Pulwama attack, 40 soldiers were martyred. The Central government did not provide adequate security."